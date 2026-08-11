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KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerous heat, humidity through Friday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Tuesday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat alerts posted for the entire area
  • Daily storm chances this week
  • Not much heat relief

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and warm.
Low: 81°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Another steamy, oppressive afternoon.
Heat index: 107°
High: 95°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Dangerously hot and humid with thunderstorms possible.
Heat index: 105°
High: 94°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
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