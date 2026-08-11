KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerous heat, humidity through Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat alerts posted for the entire area
- Daily storm chances this week
- Not much heat relief
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and warm.
Low: 81°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Another steamy, oppressive afternoon.
Heat index: 107°
High: 95°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Dangerously hot and humid with thunderstorms possible.
Heat index: 105°
High: 94°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
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