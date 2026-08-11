KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerous heat, humidity through Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat alerts posted for the entire area

Daily storm chances this week

Not much heat relief

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and warm.

Low: 81°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Another steamy, oppressive afternoon.

Heat index: 107°

High: 95°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Dangerously hot and humid with thunderstorms possible.

Heat index: 105°

High: 94°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

