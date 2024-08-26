KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerous heat today with highs around 100°

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dangerous heat again Monday, possibly Tuesday
- A cold front Thursday night brings the chance for widespread thunderstorms
- Cooler for the Labor day weekend, some rain chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. If you are outside, drink plenty of water and remember the kids in the car. This may end up being the hottest day of the week.
High: 99° Heat Index: 104°-110°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
This Evening: Very warm and humid.
Temperatures drop only to 85°-90°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: A warm and muggy night.
Low: 74°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Tuesday: A bit cooler with a few thunderstorms possible.
High: 93° Heat Index: 100°-106°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Hot & humid with a few thunderstorms possible.
Low: 73° High: 93° Heat Index: 100°-106°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
