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KSHB 41 Weather | Heat alerts extended into Saturday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
Friday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms, perhaps a couple strong ones, may exist tonight mainly north and west of KC
  • Still a heat index over 105° for Saturday
  • Sunday finally starts to bring in some changes

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday night: Isolated thunderstorms, mainly north and west of Kansas City.
Low: 77°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Still hot but we may be helped out by some clouds. Spotty thunderstorms in the evening.
High: 94°
Wind: W 10-15 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slim chance of a storm or two. Slight heat improvement.
Low: 75°
High: 90°
Wind: N 10 mph

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