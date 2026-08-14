KSHB 41 Weather | Heat alerts extended into Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Storms, perhaps a couple strong ones, may exist tonight mainly north and west of KC

Still a heat index over 105° for Saturday

Sunday finally starts to bring in some changes

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday night: Isolated thunderstorms, mainly north and west of Kansas City.

Low: 77°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Still hot but we may be helped out by some clouds. Spotty thunderstorms in the evening.

High: 94°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slim chance of a storm or two. Slight heat improvement.

Low: 75°

High: 90°

Wind: N 10 mph

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