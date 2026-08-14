KSHB 41 Weather | Heat alerts extended into Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Storms, perhaps a couple strong ones, may exist tonight mainly north and west of KC
- Still a heat index over 105° for Saturday
- Sunday finally starts to bring in some changes
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday night: Isolated thunderstorms, mainly north and west of Kansas City.
Low: 77°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Saturday: Still hot but we may be helped out by some clouds. Spotty thunderstorms in the evening.
High: 94°
Wind: W 10-15 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slim chance of a storm or two. Slight heat improvement.
Low: 75°
High: 90°
Wind: N 10 mph
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