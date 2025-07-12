Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Decent summer weekend on tap for Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A little cooler but still humid for the weekend
  • Back near 90 early next week with heat indices near 100
  • A stronger cold front later next week knocks temperatures to the lower 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid, even though temperatures are not as hot. Rain chances are very minimal.
Wind: W to N 5-10 mph
High: 84º

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies expected overnight. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but most stay dry.
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Low: 68º

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 86º

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

