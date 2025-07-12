KSHB 41 Weather | Decent summer weekend on tap for Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



A little cooler but still humid for the weekend

Back near 90 early next week with heat indices near 100

A stronger cold front later next week knocks temperatures to the lower 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid, even though temperatures are not as hot. Rain chances are very minimal.

Wind: W to N 5-10 mph

High: 84º

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies expected overnight. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but most stay dry.

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Low: 68º

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

High: 86º

