KSHB 41 Weather | Decent summer weekend on tap for Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A little cooler but still humid for the weekend
- Back near 90 early next week with heat indices near 100
- A stronger cold front later next week knocks temperatures to the lower 80s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid, even though temperatures are not as hot. Rain chances are very minimal.
Wind: W to N 5-10 mph
High: 84º
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies expected overnight. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but most stay dry.
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Low: 68º
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 86º
