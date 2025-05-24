KSHB 41 Weather | Drier Saturday afternoon before more rain this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Several periods of rain and some thunderstorms this Memorial Day weekend, low severe threat

The best chance to see dry weather is Saturday

Rain chances linger throughout the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Early morning rain. Slight chance of a shower throughout the day, but mostly dry during the afternoon.

High: 71º

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Rain moves in overnight into Sunday morning.

Low: 55º

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms, breezy. Some dry time possible in the afternoon and evening

High: 62º

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Memorial Day: Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms & cool.

Low: 57° High: 60º

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

