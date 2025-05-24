KSHB 41 Weather | Drier Saturday afternoon before more rain this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Several periods of rain and some thunderstorms this Memorial Day weekend, low severe threat
- The best chance to see dry weather is Saturday
- Rain chances linger throughout the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Early morning rain. Slight chance of a shower throughout the day, but mostly dry during the afternoon.
High: 71º
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Tonight: Rain moves in overnight into Sunday morning.
Low: 55º
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms, breezy. Some dry time possible in the afternoon and evening
High: 62º
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph
Memorial Day: Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms & cool.
Low: 57° High: 60º
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
