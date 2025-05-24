Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Drier Saturday afternoon before more rain this weekend

Memorial Day weekend is not a total wash out
Watch the latest forecast any time.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Several periods of rain and some thunderstorms this Memorial Day weekend, low severe threat
  • The best chance to see dry weather is Saturday
  • Rain chances linger throughout the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Early morning rain. Slight chance of a shower throughout the day, but mostly dry during the afternoon.
High: 71º
Wind: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Rain moves in overnight into Sunday morning.
Low: 55º

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms, breezy. Some dry time possible in the afternoon and evening
High: 62º
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Memorial Day:  Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms & cool.
Low: 57° High: 60º
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.