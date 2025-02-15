KSHB 41 Weather | Drizzle to light snow this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Winter weather advisory Saturday in northern MO for freezing rain causing slick roads

Strong front passes through Saturday afternoon, changing any light precipitation from rain to light snow. Accumulation is limited but roads could still be slick

Bigger storm develops Monday night - Tuesday producing more accumulating snow in the region

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Light rain or drizzle is possible in the morning, and temperatures quickly fall in the afternoon. Rain changes to light snow after noon. Roads could turn slick to drive on! Most snow from around KC south and east.

Temperatures near 35 in the morning, dropping to the 20s in the afternoon

Wind: N 10-20, Gusts 35 mph

Tonight: Light snow increases and shifts to southern Missouri. Dusting-1/2" in KC with 1/2"-1" southeast of KC.

Windy and very cold.

Low: 10° Wind chill: -10° to 0°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy & very cold, but less wind.

High: 17° Wind Chill: 0 to 5°

Wind: NW 15-25 to NW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

