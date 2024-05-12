KSHB 41 Weather |Dry and warm until around 3 p.m., then scattered T-Storms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing clouds with some scattered showers & storms arriving after 3pm
- More rounds of rain and non-severe thunderstorms continue into Monday, ending early Tuesday
- A 2nd system arrives later Wednesday and exits early Friday bringing more rain & T-Storms, low severe threat
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Sunday: Happy Mother's Day! Increasing clouds with an increasing chance of showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening, after 3-4 PM.
High: 79°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
This Evening: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are possible.
Temperatures drop to the 60s
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Sunday Night: Periods of showers & thunderstorms.
Low: 60°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Monday: Periods of rain & thunderstorms. Very heavy downpours are possible.
High: 69°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph becoming N through the night
