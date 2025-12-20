KSHB 41 Weather | Dry weather persists

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry weather will persist over the next several days
  • Chilly over the weekend
  • Warming up just in time for the holiday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy.
High: 49°
Wind: N 15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 28°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Still chilly.
Low: 27°
High: 48°
Wind: SE 10 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and milder.
Low: 33°
High: 55°
Wind: SW 15 mph

