KSHB 41 Weather | Dry weather persists

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry weather will persist over the next several days

Chilly over the weekend

Warming up just in time for the holiday KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Saturday: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy.

High: 49°

Wind: N 15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 28°

Wind: N 5-10 mph Sunday: Partly cloudy. Still chilly.

Low: 27°

High: 48°

Wind: SE 10 mph Monday: Partly cloudy and milder.

Low: 33°

High: 55°

Wind: SW 15 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

