KSHB 41 Weather | Drying out and heating up on Labor Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Early Monday morning rain diminishes

Midweek cold front

Heat relief right around the corner

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Labor Day: Early morning showers diminish. Then partly cloudy, hot, and humid.

High: 93°

Wind: ESE 10-15 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear and comfy.

Low: 73°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly sunny. The hottest day of the week.

High: 97°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

