KSHB 41 Weather | Drying out and heating up on Labor Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Early Monday morning rain diminishes
- Midweek cold front
- Heat relief right around the corner
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Labor Day: Early morning showers diminish. Then partly cloudy, hot, and humid.
High: 93°
Wind: ESE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear and comfy.
Low: 73°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly sunny. The hottest day of the week.
High: 97°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
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