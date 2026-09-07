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KSHB 41 Weather | Drying out and heating up on Labor Day

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Early Monday morning rain diminishes
  • Midweek cold front
  • Heat relief right around the corner

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Labor Day: Early morning showers diminish. Then partly cloudy, hot, and humid.
High: 93°
Wind: ESE 10-15 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear and comfy.
Low: 73°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly sunny. The hottest day of the week.
High: 97°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

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