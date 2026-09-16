KSHB 41 Weather | Drying out and heating up Wednesday afternoon in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Flood Watch until 1pm Wednesday

Drying out and heating up

Fall weather starts Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning rainfall and storms. Then drying out and heating up in the afternoon.

High: 87°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear. A calm, comfy night.

Low: 69°

Wind: Light and Variable

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slim afternoon storm chance. Hot and humid.

High: 90°

Wind: Light and Variable

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

