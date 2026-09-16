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KSHB 41 Weather | Drying out and heating up Wednesday afternoon in KC

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Lauren Rainson, Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, and Jade Steffens.
WEDNESDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flood Watch until 1pm Wednesday
  • Drying out and heating up
  • Fall weather starts Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning rainfall and storms. Then drying out and heating up in the afternoon.
High: 87°
Wind: E 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear. A calm, comfy night.
Low: 69°
Wind: Light and Variable

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slim afternoon storm chance. Hot and humid.
High: 90°
Wind: Light and Variable

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