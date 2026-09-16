KSHB 41 Weather | Drying out and heating up Wednesday afternoon in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Flood Watch until 1pm Wednesday
- Drying out and heating up
- Fall weather starts Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Morning rainfall and storms. Then drying out and heating up in the afternoon.
High: 87°
Wind: E 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. A calm, comfy night.
Low: 69°
Wind: Light and Variable
Thursday: Partly sunny. Slim afternoon storm chance. Hot and humid.
High: 90°
Wind: Light and Variable
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