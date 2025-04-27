KSHB 41 Weather | Drying out Sunday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rogue showers are possible Sunday afternoon, but most stay dry

Watching Monday night for a severe weather threat across the region

More rain and thunderstorm chances with a lower severe threat Tuesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Rain ends during the morning hours. A sprinkle or two is possible in the afternoon.

High: 67º

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mild and humid as some clouds clear out overnight.

Low: 65º

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy, warm and humid. We will be watching for the chance of severe thunderstorms during the evening and overnight.

High: 82º

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Cooler with periods of showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of I-70.

Low: 58º High: 67º

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

