Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Drying out Sunday afternoon

Severe weather is possible Monday night
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rogue showers are possible Sunday afternoon, but most stay dry
  • Watching Monday night for a severe weather threat across the region
  • More rain and thunderstorm chances with a lower severe threat Tuesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Rain ends during the morning hours. A sprinkle or two is possible in the afternoon.
High: 67º
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mild and humid as some clouds clear out overnight.
Low: 65º
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy, warm and humid. We will be watching for the chance of severe thunderstorms during the evening and overnight.
High: 82º
Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Cooler with periods of showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of I-70.
Low: 58º High: 67º
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.