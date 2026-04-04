KSHB 41 Weather | Frost possible for Easter morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Frost Advisory in effect tonight
- Sunshine will last through the day on Easter
- Showers and even a few flurries will be possible Monday night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tonight: Staying clear. Cold with the potential for frost.
Low: 34°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Sunshine through the day. The afternoon will be quite pleasant.
High: 62°
Wind: NW 10 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy and a little cooler compared to Sunday.
Low: 40°
High: 59°
Wind: NE 10 mph
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