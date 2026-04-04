KSHB 41 Weather | Frost possible for Easter morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Frost Advisory in effect tonight

Sunshine will last through the day on Easter

Showers and even a few flurries will be possible Monday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Staying clear. Cold with the potential for frost.

Low: 34°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Sunshine through the day. The afternoon will be quite pleasant.

High: 62°

Wind: NW 10 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and a little cooler compared to Sunday.

Low: 40°

High: 59°

Wind: NE 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

