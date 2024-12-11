KSHB 41 Weather | Early morning flurries to afternoon sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few locations may wake up to a light dusting of snow, while most other locations are dry
- Temperatures remain frigid next 2 days with highs close to the freezing mark & wind chills in the 20s
- Bigger storm delivers warmer temperatures and rain to the area Friday into Saturday with a wintry mix nearby in Iowa
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Lingering snow showers ends by sunrise. Some locations might notice a light dusting, otherwise, most stay dry. Staying windy and cold all day with sunshine.
High: 34° Wind chill: 25°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a band of light snow in northern Missouri possible. Otherwise, the wind dies down but temperatures stay cold.
Low: 20°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Clouds clear through the day while staying cold and breezy.
High: 34° Wind chill: 28°
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph
Friday: Rain increases through the morning and afternoon as temperatures climb. There's a chance for some light freezing drizzle if moisture arrives before temperatures rise above freezing by 9am. Better chance of wintry weather stays across Iowa during the late afternoon and evening.
Low: 22° High: 46°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
