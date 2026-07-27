Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
55  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning continues Monday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
MONDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Extreme Heat Warning through 7am Tuesday
  • Daily rain and storm chances but not a washout
  • Much cooler by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Extreme heat warning all day under ample sunshine. An afternoon isolated shower, storm possible, mainly along and north of U.S. Highway 36. Heat Index 105°- 115°
High: 98° (Record: 108° in 1936)
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clouds increase. Showers and storms possible, especially north of I-70. Another hot, humid night.
Low: 77°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Rain possible. Not a washout. Not quite as hot.
High: 90°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo