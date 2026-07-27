KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning continues Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Extreme Heat Warning through 7am Tuesday
- Daily rain and storm chances but not a washout
- Much cooler by the end of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Extreme heat warning all day under ample sunshine. An afternoon isolated shower, storm possible, mainly along and north of U.S. Highway 36. Heat Index 105°- 115°
High: 98° (Record: 108° in 1936)
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouds increase. Showers and storms possible, especially north of I-70. Another hot, humid night.
Low: 77°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Rain possible. Not a washout. Not quite as hot.
High: 90°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
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