KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning continues Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Extreme Heat Warning through 7am Tuesday

Daily rain and storm chances but not a washout

Much cooler by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Extreme heat warning all day under ample sunshine. An afternoon isolated shower, storm possible, mainly along and north of U.S. Highway 36. Heat Index 105°- 115°

High: 98° (Record: 108° in 1936)

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clouds increase. Showers and storms possible, especially north of I-70. Another hot, humid night.

Low: 77°

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Rain possible. Not a washout. Not quite as hot.

High: 90°

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

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