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KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning continues through Tuesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Extreme Heat Warning continues through Tuesday
  • Some heat relief by Thursday
  • A few storms possible Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Extreme Heat Warning continues with a heat index up to 105°.
High: 97°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear and calm.
Low: 73°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Storms possible in the afternoon into the overnight hours, mainly in northern Missouri.
High: 95°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

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