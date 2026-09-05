KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning continues through Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Extreme Heat Warning continues through Tuesday
- Some heat relief by Thursday
- A few storms possible Sunday afternoon
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Extreme Heat Warning continues with a heat index up to 105°.
High: 97°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear and calm.
Low: 73°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Storms possible in the afternoon into the overnight hours, mainly in northern Missouri.
High: 95°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
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