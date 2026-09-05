KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning continues through Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Extreme Heat Warning continues through Tuesday

Some heat relief by Thursday

A few storms possible Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Extreme Heat Warning continues with a heat index up to 105°.

High: 97°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear and calm.

Low: 73°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Storms possible in the afternoon into the overnight hours, mainly in northern Missouri.

High: 95°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

