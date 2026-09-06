KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning persists with storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Storms possible this afternoon and evening
- Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect
- Cooler temperatures by the end of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Storms are possible during afternoon and evening, a few may be strong to severe.
High: 95°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Sunday night: A chance of storms, mainly before midnight.
Low: 71°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Monday: A couple degrees cooler with mostly sunny skies.
High: 93°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
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