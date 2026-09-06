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KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning persists with storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms possible this afternoon and evening
  • Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect
  • Cooler temperatures by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Storms are possible during afternoon and evening, a few may be strong to severe.
High: 95°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Sunday night: A chance of storms, mainly before midnight.
Low: 71°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Monday: A couple degrees cooler with mostly sunny skies.
High: 93°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

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