KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning persists with storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Storms possible this afternoon and evening

Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect

Cooler temperatures by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Storms are possible during afternoon and evening, a few may be strong to severe.

High: 95°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Sunday night: A chance of storms, mainly before midnight.

Low: 71°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Monday: A couple degrees cooler with mostly sunny skies.

High: 93°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

