KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning through Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Extreme Heat Warning from Sunday through Thursday

Afternoon heat indices will be 100°-110°

The next cold front is not until July 5-7

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, muggy and windy. Heat index 100°-110°.

High: 92°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Sunday night: Clear, breezy, warm & humid

Low: 76°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, muggy and windy. Heat index 100°-110°.

High: 93°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

