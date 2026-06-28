KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning through Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Extreme Heat Warning from Sunday through Thursday
- Afternoon heat indices will be 100°-110°
- The next cold front is not until July 5-7
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny, muggy and windy. Heat index 100°-110°.
High: 92°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Sunday night: Clear, breezy, warm & humid
Low: 76°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, muggy and windy. Heat index 100°-110°.
High: 93°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
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