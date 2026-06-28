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KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning through Friday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Saturday evening update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Extreme Heat Warning from Sunday through Thursday
  • Afternoon heat indices will be 100°-110°
  • The next cold front is not until July 5-7

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, muggy and windy. Heat index 100°-110°.
High: 92°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Sunday night: Clear, breezy, warm & humid
Low: 76°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, muggy and windy. Heat index 100°-110°.
High: 93°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

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