KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning today, heat index: 105°-115°

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Extreme Heat Warning today
- Heat index values 105°-115° today and tomorrow
- Tuesday-Friday will see increasing chances of T-Storms and a decrease in temperature
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and overwhelmingly muggy. Heat index: 105°-115°
High: 95°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Very humid with the chance to see an isolated shower or T-Storm.
Low: 76°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny as the heat and high humidity continue. Heat index of 105°-115°.
High: 96°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
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