Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
68  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning today, heat index: 105°-115°

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Sunday Morning Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Extreme Heat Warning today
  • Heat index values 105°-115° today and tomorrow
  • Tuesday-Friday will see increasing chances of T-Storms and a decrease in temperature

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and overwhelmingly muggy. Heat index: 105°-115°
High: 95°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Very humid with the chance to see an isolated shower or T-Storm.
Low: 76°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny as the heat and high humidity continue. Heat index of 105°-115°.
High: 96°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo