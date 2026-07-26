KSHB 41 Weather | Extreme Heat Warning today, heat index: 105°-115°

WEATHER HEADLINES



Extreme Heat Warning today

Heat index values 105°-115° today and tomorrow

Tuesday-Friday will see increasing chances of T-Storms and a decrease in temperature

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and overwhelmingly muggy. Heat index: 105°-115°

High: 95°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Very humid with the chance to see an isolated shower or T-Storm.

Low: 76°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny as the heat and high humidity continue. Heat index of 105°-115°.

High: 96°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

