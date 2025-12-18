KSHB 41 Weather | Falling temperatures and wind prevail

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain exits Thursday morning

Very windy Thursday, with falling temperatures

Blustery Friday

Well above normal temperatures next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning showers then clearing sky. Very windy. Falling temperatures

High: 56° early morning. Afternoon high around 50°

Wind: WNW 25-30 gusts 45-55 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Blustery and much colder

Low: 24°

Wind: WNW 15-20 gusts to 30 mph

Friday: Partly sunny. A blustery day

High: 48° Low: 41°

Wind: S 10-20 gusts to 30 mph

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Rebounding temperatures

High: 54° Low: 29°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

