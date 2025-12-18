KSHB 41 Weather | Falling temperatures and wind prevail

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain exits Thursday morning
- Very windy Thursday, with falling temperatures
- Blustery Friday
- Well above normal temperatures next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Morning showers then clearing sky. Very windy. Falling temperatures
High: 56° early morning. Afternoon high around 50°
Wind: WNW 25-30 gusts 45-55 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Blustery and much colder
Low: 24°
Wind: WNW 15-20 gusts to 30 mph
Friday: Partly sunny. A blustery day
High: 48° Low: 41°
Wind: S 10-20 gusts to 30 mph
Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Rebounding temperatures
High: 54° Low: 29°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
