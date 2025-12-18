Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
68  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Falling temperatures and wind prevail

Showers exit Thursday morning, but winds continue to blast.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain exits Thursday morning
  • Very windy Thursday, with falling temperatures
  • Blustery Friday
  • Well above normal temperatures next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning showers then clearing sky. Very windy. Falling temperatures
High: 56° early morning. Afternoon high around 50°
Wind: WNW 25-30 gusts 45-55 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Blustery and much colder
Low: 24°
Wind: WNW 15-20 gusts to 30 mph

Friday: Partly sunny. A blustery day
High: 48° Low: 41°
Wind: S 10-20 gusts to 30 mph

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Rebounding temperatures
High: 54° Low: 29°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo