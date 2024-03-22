KSHB 41 Weather | Falling temperatures this afternoon with gusty winds

WEATHER HEADLINES



A strong cold front passes through around lunch today, temperatures drop quickly during the afternoon

Passing light showers possible today & tomorrow afternoon

Better chance of rain & thunderstorms Sunday - Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds and falling temperatures after noon today. The wind picks up as well.

High: 58° Dropping to 50° by 2pm

Wind: S 10-15 mph to N 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and much colder. Bring in any plants!

Low: 28°

Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a wave of rain passing through in the afternoon. Temperatures stay much colder.

High: 48°

Wind: NE to E-SE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

