KSHB 41 Weather | Falling temperatures this afternoon with gusty winds

Getting much colder after lunch today
and last updated 2024-03-22 06:44:04-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A strong cold front passes through around lunch today, temperatures drop quickly during the afternoon
  • Passing light showers possible today & tomorrow afternoon
  • Better chance of rain & thunderstorms Sunday - Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds and falling temperatures after noon today. The wind picks up as well.
High: 58° Dropping to 50° by 2pm
Wind: S 10-15 mph to N 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and much colder. Bring in any plants!
Low: 28°

Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a wave of rain passing through in the afternoon. Temperatures stay much colder.
High: 48°
Wind: NE to E-SE 10-15 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

