KSHB 41 Weather | Fantastic Friday weather!

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Near record warmth day with abundant sunshine
  • Similar weather for Saturday, and then turning cooler for Sunday
  • Next week will be cloudier and chillier overall, perhaps with some rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy.
High: 77°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few high clouds and much warmer than average.
Low: 54°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Saturday: A front (without rain) will pass through around midday, but temperatures should still manage to reach the mid-70s. Partly cloudy.
High: 74°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph shifting to the north later in the day.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler, but still a nice day.
Low: 40°
High: 63°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

