KSHB 41 Weather | Fantastic Friday weather!

WEATHER HEADLINES



Near record warmth day with abundant sunshine

Similar weather for Saturday, and then turning cooler for Sunday

Next week will be cloudier and chillier overall, perhaps with some rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy.

High: 77°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few high clouds and much warmer than average.

Low: 54°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Saturday: A front (without rain) will pass through around midday, but temperatures should still manage to reach the mid-70s. Partly cloudy.

High: 74°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph shifting to the north later in the day.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler, but still a nice day.

Low: 40°

High: 63°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

