KSHB 41 Weather | Fantastic Friday weather!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Near record warmth day with abundant sunshine
- Similar weather for Saturday, and then turning cooler for Sunday
- Next week will be cloudier and chillier overall, perhaps with some rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy.
High: 77°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: A few high clouds and much warmer than average.
Low: 54°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Saturday: A front (without rain) will pass through around midday, but temperatures should still manage to reach the mid-70s. Partly cloudy.
High: 74°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph shifting to the north later in the day.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler, but still a nice day.
Low: 40°
High: 63°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
