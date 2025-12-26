KSHB 41 Weather | Fantastic Friday weather, Reality check Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Patchy morning dense fog then a nice day with abundant sunshine!
- A nice Saturday with lots of clouds and some morning fog
- A strong cold front arrives Sunday with some rain and possibly snowflakes
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Early morning low clouds then abundant sunshine and mild.
High: 63°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds with fog possible again by morning.
Low: 44°
Wind: SE 10 mph
Saturday: Chance of morning fog then mostly cloudy with filtered sunshine and unseasonably warm.
High: 66°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Sunday: A reality check arrives in the weather in the form of a strong cold front. We may see some morning rain showers followed by a windy day with falling temperatures.
7 a.m.: 60°
Noon: 40°
5 a.m.: 30°, wind chill in the teens
Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph
