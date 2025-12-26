KSHB 41 Weather | Fantastic Friday weather, Reality check Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Patchy morning dense fog then a nice day with abundant sunshine!

A nice Saturday with lots of clouds and some morning fog

A strong cold front arrives Sunday with some rain and possibly snowflakes

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Early morning low clouds then abundant sunshine and mild.

High: 63°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds with fog possible again by morning.

Low: 44°

Wind: SE 10 mph

Saturday: Chance of morning fog then mostly cloudy with filtered sunshine and unseasonably warm.

High: 66°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday: A reality check arrives in the weather in the form of a strong cold front. We may see some morning rain showers followed by a windy day with falling temperatures.

7 a.m.: 60°

Noon: 40°

5 a.m.: 30°, wind chill in the teens

Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph

