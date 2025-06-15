KSHB 41 Weather | Father's Day stays dry in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Father's Day will be dry for the metro
- Tuesday-Wednesday have increasing thunderstorm chances; some may be severe
- Heat & humidity build next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Father's Day: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. The main thunderstorm threat has shifted to southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma.
High: 87º
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm.
Low: 68º
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid.
High: 88º
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: A chance of thunderstorms. The timing is tough to call at this time, but there is a slight chance during the morning and a better chance during the evening and night. Severe weather is possible.
Low: 70º High: 86º
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
