KSHB 41 Weather | Father's Day stays dry in Kansas City

Next rain chance is Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Father's Day will be dry for the metro
  • Tuesday-Wednesday have increasing thunderstorm chances; some may be severe
  • Heat & humidity build next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Father's Day: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. The main thunderstorm threat has shifted to southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma.
High: 87º
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm.
Low: 68º
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid.
High: 88º
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: A chance of thunderstorms. The timing is tough to call at this time, but there is a slight chance during the morning and a better chance during the evening and night. Severe weather is possible.
Low: 70º High: 86º
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

