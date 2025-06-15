KSHB 41 Weather | Father's Day stays dry in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Father's Day will be dry for the metro

Tuesday-Wednesday have increasing thunderstorm chances; some may be severe

Heat & humidity build next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Father's Day: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. The main thunderstorm threat has shifted to southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma.

High: 87º

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm.

Low: 68º

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid.

High: 88º

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: A chance of thunderstorms. The timing is tough to call at this time, but there is a slight chance during the morning and a better chance during the evening and night. Severe weather is possible.

Low: 70º High: 86º

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

