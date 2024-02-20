KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling a lot more like April the next 2 days

WEATHER HEADLINES



Unseasonably warm weather continues through early next week! Highs run in the 60s and 70s

Small chance of rain possible early Friday

Slightly cooler, but still 15-20° above average, Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and more warmth thanks to a southerly breeze.

High: 66°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and a little breezy. Not as cold.

Low: 42°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Wednesday: High clouds and sunshine. This warming trend peaks. Not as breezy.

High: 70°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

