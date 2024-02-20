Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling a lot more like April the next 2 days

High temperatures rise into the mid and upper 60s
2024-02-20

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Unseasonably warm weather continues through early next week! Highs run in the 60s and 70s
  • Small chance of rain possible early Friday
  • Slightly cooler, but still 15-20° above average, Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and more warmth thanks to a southerly breeze.
High: 66°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and a little breezy. Not as cold.
Low: 42°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Wednesday: High clouds and sunshine. This warming trend peaks. Not as breezy.
High: 70°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

