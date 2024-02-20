KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling a lot more like April the next 2 days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Unseasonably warm weather continues through early next week! Highs run in the 60s and 70s
- Small chance of rain possible early Friday
- Slightly cooler, but still 15-20° above average, Thursday and Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and more warmth thanks to a southerly breeze.
High: 66°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear sky and a little breezy. Not as cold.
Low: 42°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Wednesday: High clouds and sunshine. This warming trend peaks. Not as breezy.
High: 70°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
