KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling comfortable this afternoon as rain increases from north to south

WEATHER HEADLINES



Next system brings rain to the area late this afternoon and evening, with the greatest rainfall amounts north of I-70

Cold air takes over for the New Year as high temperatures dip to the upper 30s, closer to average

A big change is showing up next weekend as we track Arctic air and a possible winter storm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Back to a cloudy day as our next storm system approaches. Rain increases during the late afternoon and evening, especially for areas north of I-70. The rain mixes with a wet snow between 11pm-5am Tuesday. No accumulation or impacts expected.

High: 47°

Wind: E-SE to N-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Rain mixing with a wet snow possible overnight, especially for areas north of I-70. Surface and road temperatures hold above freezing so not expecting any impacts. The rain & snow mix will be out by 4-5am.

Low: 34° (Wind chill in the low 20s)

Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph

Tuesday (New Year's Eve): Cold with decreasing clouds and wind. It will be dry and cold at midnight with temperatures in the upper 20s and wind chill values around 20°.

High: 37°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday (Happy New Year!): 2025 is starting off cold but with more sunshine!

Low: 24° High: 38°

Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

