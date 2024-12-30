Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling comfortable this afternoon as rain increases from north to south

Rain builds in this afternoon, most likely for areas north of I-70
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Next system brings rain to the area late this afternoon and evening, with the greatest rainfall amounts north of I-70
  • Cold air takes over for the New Year as high temperatures dip to the upper 30s, closer to average
  • A big change is showing up next weekend as we track Arctic air and a possible winter storm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Back to a cloudy day as our next storm system approaches. Rain increases during the late afternoon and evening, especially for areas north of I-70. The rain mixes with a wet snow between 11pm-5am Tuesday. No accumulation or impacts expected.
High: 47°
Wind: E-SE to N-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Rain mixing with a wet snow possible overnight, especially for areas north of I-70. Surface and road temperatures hold above freezing so not expecting any impacts. The rain & snow mix will be out by 4-5am.
Low: 34° (Wind chill in the low 20s)
Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph

Tuesday (New Year's Eve): Cold with decreasing clouds and wind. It will be dry and cold at midnight with temperatures in the upper 20s and wind chill values around 20°.
High: 37°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday (Happy New Year!): 2025 is starting off cold but with more sunshine!
Low: 24° High: 38°

Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

