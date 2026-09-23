KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling Fantastic Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Feeling fantastic Wednesday
- Seasonably cool the rest of the week
- Rain late Thursday - Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A cloudy start then afternoon sunshine. Feeling fantastic.
High: 74°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. A cooler night.
Low: 57°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Clouds increase. Chance of late afternoon showers.
High: 76°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
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