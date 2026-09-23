KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling Fantastic Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

—

WEATHER HEADLINES



Feeling fantastic Wednesday

Seasonably cool the rest of the week

Rain late Thursday - Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A cloudy start then afternoon sunshine. Feeling fantastic.

High: 74°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear. A cooler night.

Low: 57°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Clouds increase. Chance of late afternoon showers.

High: 76°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

