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KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling Fantastic Wednesday in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Feeling fantastic Wednesday
  • Seasonably cool the rest of the week
  • Rain late Thursday - Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A cloudy start then afternoon sunshine. Feeling fantastic.
High: 74°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear. A cooler night.
Low: 57°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Clouds increase. Chance of late afternoon showers.
High: 76°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

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