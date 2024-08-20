KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling great for August the next 3 days

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cooler-than-average temperatures continue through Thursday

High heat and humidity builds back into the area for the weekend

Little chance of rain over the next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Clouds return and temperatures run 10° cooler than average. A very small chance of some passing sprinkles are possible.

High: 78°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and feeling nice.

Low: 64°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy while temperatures continue to stay below average.

High: 81°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

