KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling great for August the next 3 days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cooler-than-average temperatures continue through Thursday
- High heat and humidity builds back into the area for the weekend
- Little chance of rain over the next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Clouds return and temperatures run 10° cooler than average. A very small chance of some passing sprinkles are possible.
High: 78°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and feeling nice.
Low: 64°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy while temperatures continue to stay below average.
High: 81°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
