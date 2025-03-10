KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling like spring all week long

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A stretch of spring warmth begins today with highs in the upper 70s
- Fire weather/red flag warning in place today, starting at 12pm as the wind could gust up to 30mph
- A big storm system sweeps through Friday, brings a lot of wind and strong thunderstorms, especially for areas over central Missouri
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Sunny and even warmer with daytime highs up to 25° above average. The wind picks up during the afternoon with a Red Flag Warning in place starting at 12pm.
High: 77°
Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph
Tonight: The breeze slowly dies down with a clear sky and cooler temperatures.
Low: 46°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Not as breezy with some clouds rolling through in the afternoon. A bit cooler than Monday but still great for early March.
High: 68°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy while feeling great.
Low: 45° High: 73°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
