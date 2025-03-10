KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling like spring all week long

WEATHER HEADLINES



A stretch of spring warmth begins today with highs in the upper 70s

Fire weather/red flag warning in place today, starting at 12pm as the wind could gust up to 30mph

A big storm system sweeps through Friday, brings a lot of wind and strong thunderstorms, especially for areas over central Missouri

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny and even warmer with daytime highs up to 25° above average. The wind picks up during the afternoon with a Red Flag Warning in place starting at 12pm.

High: 77°

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

Tonight: The breeze slowly dies down with a clear sky and cooler temperatures.

Low: 46°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Not as breezy with some clouds rolling through in the afternoon. A bit cooler than Monday but still great for early March.

High: 68°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy while feeling great.

Low: 45° High: 73°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

