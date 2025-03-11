KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like April & May as temperatures hold in the 60s & 70s all week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny and spring-like weather continues for the rest of the week
- A big storm system sweeps through Friday, bringing a lot of wind to KC and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in central Missouri
- The weekend will be much cooler, but dry
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & "cooler" as a weak cold front slips in. It will still be a very nice day with highs 15° above average.
High: 68°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds and a bit cooler.
Low: 42°
Wind: SW 10-20 to 5-15 mph mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy while feeling great.
High: 75°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Terrific Thursday! Abundant sunshine through the day with temperatures feeling like May. A total lunar eclipse gets started overnight. It starts at 10:57 PM and peaks at 1:58 AM, ending at 5:00 AM Friday.
Low: 46° High: 77°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
