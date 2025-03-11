Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like April & May as temperatures hold in the 60s & 70s all week

A strong front brings thunderstorms & strong winds to the region Friday
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and spring-like weather continues for the rest of the week
  • A big storm system sweeps through Friday, bringing a lot of wind to KC and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in central Missouri
  • The weekend will be much cooler, but dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & "cooler" as a weak cold front slips in. It will still be a very nice day with highs 15° above average.
High: 68°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds and a bit cooler.
Low: 42°

Wind: SW 10-20 to 5-15 mph mph

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy while feeling great.
High: 75°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Terrific Thursday! Abundant sunshine through the day with temperatures feeling like May. A total lunar eclipse gets started overnight. It starts at 10:57 PM and peaks at 1:58 AM, ending at 5:00 AM Friday.
Low: 46° High: 77°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.