Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like the summer the rest of the week

Highs climb into the mid and upper 80s today, 90s by Thursday
and last updated 2024-07-23 06:40:48-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heating up today with an isolated afternoon storm possible
  • Highs will stay in the mid 80s today & reach the 90s by Thursday
  • Next week is trending very hot with highs consistently in the 90s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with another chance of isolated afternoon storms. It's starting to return to more typical July heat.
High: 87°
Wind: Light Variable

Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind and feeling nice.
Low: 68°

Wind: Light

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer, feeling more like the middle of July. The afternoon storm chance stays very isolated.
High: 89°
Wind: SW 5 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.