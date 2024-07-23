KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like the summer the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heating up today with an isolated afternoon storm possible
- Highs will stay in the mid 80s today & reach the 90s by Thursday
- Next week is trending very hot with highs consistently in the 90s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with another chance of isolated afternoon storms. It's starting to return to more typical July heat.
High: 87°
Wind: Light Variable
Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind and feeling nice.
Low: 68°
Wind: Light
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer, feeling more like the middle of July. The afternoon storm chance stays very isolated.
High: 89°
Wind: SW 5 mph
