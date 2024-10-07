Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling nice & refreshing to start the week

Highs run closer to normal today in the low 70s
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least 10 more days
  • Comfortable temperatures through Tuesday, then heating up again
  • Great weather for Chiefs and Royals games this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A cool morning with lots of sunshine and a light wind. Great weather out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Temperatures will drop from the upper 60s to the upper 50s during the Chiefs game.
High: 72°
Wind: E-NE 5 mph, Light

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool overnight.
Low: 48°

Wind: SE Light

Tuesday: Sunny and really nice. Slightly above normal.
High: 77°
Wind: Calm, S-SE 5 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming up a bit. Great weather expected for Game 3 of the ALDS at the K! Temperatures go from the low 80s at first pitch, down to the 70s by the final out.
Low: 50° High: 82°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

