KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling nice & refreshing to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least 10 more days

Comfortable temperatures through Tuesday, then heating up again

Great weather for Chiefs and Royals games this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A cool morning with lots of sunshine and a light wind. Great weather out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Temperatures will drop from the upper 60s to the upper 50s during the Chiefs game.

High: 72°

Wind: E-NE 5 mph, Light

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool overnight.

Low: 48°

Wind: SE Light

Tuesday: Sunny and really nice. Slightly above normal.

High: 77°

Wind: Calm, S-SE 5 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming up a bit. Great weather expected for Game 3 of the ALDS at the K! Temperatures go from the low 80s at first pitch, down to the 70s by the final out.

Low: 50° High: 82°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

