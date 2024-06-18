Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Few more clouds today while staying very warm, windy & muggy

Feeling like the lower & middle 90s today
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-06-18 06:42:36-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Staying very warm & muggy this week with heat index values holding in the 90s
  • An area of rain & storms enter northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas tonight
  • A few showers and thunderstorms may sneak into KC Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY WEATHER

Tuesday: Increasing clouds to a partly cloudy sky while staying very warm and humid. Gusty winds out of the south helps a bit.
High: 90° Heat Index: 94°
Wind: S 10-20 G35 mph

Tonight: More clouds with rain and storms hugging areas in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. It remains warm and breezy around KC overnight.
Wind: S 10-30 mph

Low: 73°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not very widespread, so plan on watering your own yard & gardens!
High: 88°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.