KSHB 41 Weather | Few more clouds today while staying very warm, windy & muggy

WEATHER HEADLINES



Staying very warm & muggy this week with heat index values holding in the 90s

An area of rain & storms enter northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas tonight

A few showers and thunderstorms may sneak into KC Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY WEATHER

Tuesday: Increasing clouds to a partly cloudy sky while staying very warm and humid. Gusty winds out of the south helps a bit.

High: 90° Heat Index: 94°

Wind: S 10-20 G35 mph

Tonight: More clouds with rain and storms hugging areas in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. It remains warm and breezy around KC overnight.

Wind: S 10-30 mph

Low: 73°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not very widespread, so plan on watering your own yard & gardens!

High: 88°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

