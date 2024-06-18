KSHB 41 Weather | Few more clouds today while staying very warm, windy & muggy

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying very warm & muggy this week with heat index values holding in the 90s
- An area of rain & storms enter northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas tonight
- A few showers and thunderstorms may sneak into KC Wednesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY WEATHER
Tuesday: Increasing clouds to a partly cloudy sky while staying very warm and humid. Gusty winds out of the south helps a bit.
High: 90° Heat Index: 94°
Wind: S 10-20 G35 mph
Tonight: More clouds with rain and storms hugging areas in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. It remains warm and breezy around KC overnight.
Wind: S 10-30 mph
Low: 73°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not very widespread, so plan on watering your own yard & gardens!
High: 88°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
