KSHB 41 Weather | Few scattered storms today with a better chance of severe weather Tuesday

Severe weather is likely Tuesday afternoon, starting after 3pm
and last updated 2024-05-20 06:37:07-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy and wet after the line of severe storms last night
  • A few showers & thunderstorms may be possible today with a line of severe storms ramping up Tuesday afternoon
  • Prepare for more stormy weather Friday and into some of Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry for the morning with an isolated storm developing in the early to mid afternoon. Most stay dry during the day. Can't rule out a stronger storm in northern Missouri tonight.
High: 81°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. Staying warm.
Low: 69°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon, turning into a line of storms by evening. All types of severe weather are possible. Warm and humid before storms develop.
High: 87°
Wind: S 15-25 mph G40

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.