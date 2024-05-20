KSHB 41 Weather | Few scattered storms today with a better chance of severe weather Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy and wet after the line of severe storms last night

A few showers & thunderstorms may be possible today with a line of severe storms ramping up Tuesday afternoon

Prepare for more stormy weather Friday and into some of Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry for the morning with an isolated storm developing in the early to mid afternoon. Most stay dry during the day. Can't rule out a stronger storm in northern Missouri tonight.

High: 81°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. Staying warm.

Low: 69°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon, turning into a line of storms by evening. All types of severe weather are possible. Warm and humid before storms develop.

High: 87°

Wind: S 15-25 mph G40

