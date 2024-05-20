KSHB 41 Weather | Few scattered storms today with a better chance of severe weather Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy and wet after the line of severe storms last night
- A few showers & thunderstorms may be possible today with a line of severe storms ramping up Tuesday afternoon
- Prepare for more stormy weather Friday and into some of Memorial Day weekend
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry for the morning with an isolated storm developing in the early to mid afternoon. Most stay dry during the day. Can't rule out a stronger storm in northern Missouri tonight.
High: 81°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. Staying warm.
Low: 69°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon, turning into a line of storms by evening. All types of severe weather are possible. Warm and humid before storms develop.
High: 87°
Wind: S 15-25 mph G40
