KSHB 41 Weather | Final cold day ahead of warm up

KSHB 41 Weather Sunday night update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another very cold day Monday
  • Much warmer Tuesday - Friday
  • Rain Wednesday night - Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and still cold, especially in the morning.
High: 35°
Wind: N to S 5-15 mph; north gusts 15-20 mph in the morning

Monday night: Mostly clear and cold, with increasing south wind.
Low: 27°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday: High clouds and breezy. A mild day.
Low: 27°
High: 57°
Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph

