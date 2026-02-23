KSHB 41 Weather | Final cold day ahead of warm up

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another very cold day Monday

Much warmer Tuesday - Friday

Rain Wednesday night - Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and still cold, especially in the morning.

High: 35°

Wind: N to S 5-15 mph; north gusts 15-20 mph in the morning

Monday night: Mostly clear and cold, with increasing south wind.

Low: 27°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday: High clouds and breezy. A mild day.

Low: 27°

High: 57°

Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph

