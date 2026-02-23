KSHB 41 Weather | Final cold day ahead of warm up

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another very cold day Monday
- Much warmer Tuesday - Friday
- Rain Wednesday night - Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny and still cold, especially in the morning.
High: 35°
Wind: N to S 5-15 mph; north gusts 15-20 mph in the morning
Monday night: Mostly clear and cold, with increasing south wind.
Low: 27°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Tuesday: High clouds and breezy. A mild day.
Low: 27°
High: 57°
Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar