KSHB 41 Weather | Final surge of rain Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- A rainy start for Thursday, with lingering afternoon showers
- Chilly and windy on Friday, but drier
- First frost possible over the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Rain and storms early in the morning. Lighter showers during the afternoon.
High: 68°
Wind: ESE-W 10-15 G25 mph
Thursday night: A gradually clearing sky late. Breezy and chilly.
Low: 46°
Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph
Friday: Much cooler and windier. Partly cloudy.
Low: 46°
High: 55°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
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