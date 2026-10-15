KSHB 41 Weather | Final surge of rain Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



A rainy start for Thursday, with lingering afternoon showers

Chilly and windy on Friday, but drier

First frost possible over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Rain and storms early in the morning. Lighter showers during the afternoon.

High: 68°

Wind: ESE-W 10-15 G25 mph

Thursday night: A gradually clearing sky late. Breezy and chilly.

Low: 46°

Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

Friday: Much cooler and windier. Partly cloudy.

Low: 46°

High: 55°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

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