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KSHB 41 Weather | Final surge of rain Thursday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A rainy start for Thursday, with lingering afternoon showers
  • Chilly and windy on Friday, but drier
  • First frost possible over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Rain and storms early in the morning. Lighter showers during the afternoon.
High: 68°
Wind: ESE-W 10-15 G25 mph

Thursday night: A gradually clearing sky late. Breezy and chilly.
Low: 46°
Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

Friday: Much cooler and windier. Partly cloudy.
Low: 46°
High: 55°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City