KSHB 41 Weather | First day of October feels more refreshing

Temperatures drop to the 60s & near 70° just for today
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More sunshine and dry weather continues for at least 7-10 days
  • A dry cold front brings highs near 70° today & lows to the 40s overnight
  • Back to warm and dry for the end of the week and weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Near perfect! Increasing cloud cover possible in the early afternoon, otherwise, staying comfortable and dry.
High: 70°
Wind: N 10-20 mph decreasing to N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly overnight. Breezes die down as well.
Low: 46°

Wind: N-NE 5mph to calm conditions

Wednesday: After a chilly start to the day, temperatures rebound quickly with more sunshine.
High: 79°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Thursday: Back to summer in October. Mostly sunny with low to moderate humidity.
Low: 58° High: 87°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

