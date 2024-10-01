KSHB 41 Weather | First day of October feels more refreshing

WEATHER HEADLINES



More sunshine and dry weather continues for at least 7-10 days

A dry cold front brings highs near 70° today & lows to the 40s overnight

Back to warm and dry for the end of the week and weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Near perfect! Increasing cloud cover possible in the early afternoon, otherwise, staying comfortable and dry.

High: 70°

Wind: N 10-20 mph decreasing to N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly overnight. Breezes die down as well.

Low: 46°

Wind: N-NE 5mph to calm conditions

Wednesday: After a chilly start to the day, temperatures rebound quickly with more sunshine.

High: 79°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Thursday: Back to summer in October. Mostly sunny with low to moderate humidity.

Low: 58° High: 87°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

