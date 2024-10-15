KSHB 41 Weather | First freeze of the season comes overnight tonight & early Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



The chilly air continues to stay below normal through Wednesday

First freeze of the season likely Wednesday morning; bring in any blooming/tender plants!

A storm system tries to hold together over the Rocky Mountains late this weekend & early next week; hoping for some rain by Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning clouds give way to full sunshine in the early afternoon. Breezes pick up and temperatures continue to run below normal.

High: 57°

Wind: N-NE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm wind and cold for mid-October. Temperatures likely drop below freezing so bring in any blooming/tender plants! Freeze warning in effect from 1-9am.

Low: 30°

Wind: N-NE 5 mph

Wednesday: Morning freeze warning! A cold start with our first freeze of the season likely. Then, it will be sunny while staying very cool.

High: 62°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny and warmer, becoming windy.

Low: 40° High: 70°

Wind: S 10-15 increase to 15-30 mph

