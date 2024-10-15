KSHB 41 Weather | First freeze of the season comes overnight tonight & early Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The chilly air continues to stay below normal through Wednesday
- First freeze of the season likely Wednesday morning; bring in any blooming/tender plants!
- A storm system tries to hold together over the Rocky Mountains late this weekend & early next week; hoping for some rain by Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Morning clouds give way to full sunshine in the early afternoon. Breezes pick up and temperatures continue to run below normal.
High: 57°
Wind: N-NE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, calm wind and cold for mid-October. Temperatures likely drop below freezing so bring in any blooming/tender plants! Freeze warning in effect from 1-9am.
Low: 30°
Wind: N-NE 5 mph
Wednesday: Morning freeze warning! A cold start with our first freeze of the season likely. Then, it will be sunny while staying very cool.
High: 62°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunny and warmer, becoming windy.
Low: 40° High: 70°
Wind: S 10-15 increase to 15-30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.