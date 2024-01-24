Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Foggy and soggy the next few days

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-01-24 06:12:05-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • There is a dense fog advisory until noon
  • More rain and fog on Thursday morning
  • Warmer and drier next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Dense fog in the morning with rain tapering off.

High: 38°

Wind: North 5 mph

Tonight: Fog returns in the evening, possibly dense again overnight with light rain.
Low: 34°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Light rain exits after our morning commute. Cloudy the remainder of the day with minor warming and the sun may try to sneak past the clouds a bit.

High: 42°

Wind: S bec. N 5 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.