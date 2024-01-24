KSHB 41 Weather | Foggy and soggy the next few days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- There is a dense fog advisory until noon
- More rain and fog on Thursday morning
- Warmer and drier next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Dense fog in the morning with rain tapering off.
High: 38°
Wind: North 5 mph
Tonight: Fog returns in the evening, possibly dense again overnight with light rain.
Low: 34°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Light rain exits after our morning commute. Cloudy the remainder of the day with minor warming and the sun may try to sneak past the clouds a bit.
High: 42°
Wind: S bec. N 5 mph
