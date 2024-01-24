KSHB 41 Weather | Foggy and soggy the next few days

WEATHER HEADLINES



There is a dense fog advisory until noon

More rain and fog on Thursday morning

Warmer and drier next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Dense fog in the morning with rain tapering off.

High: 38°

Wind: North 5 mph

Tonight: Fog returns in the evening, possibly dense again overnight with light rain.

Low: 34°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Light rain exits after our morning commute. Cloudy the remainder of the day with minor warming and the sun may try to sneak past the clouds a bit.

High: 42°

Wind: S bec. N 5 mph

