KSHB 41 Weather | Foggy this morning with a sunny and pleasant afternoon ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

—

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the area until 10AM

A sunny and pleasant Friday afternoon ahead

Showers and storm chances return for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny after the fog clears. Less humid and pleasant.

High: 83°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of a few showers.

Low: 66°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe.

High: 84°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

