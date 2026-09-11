KSHB 41 Weather | Foggy this morning with a sunny and pleasant afternoon ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the area until 10AM
- A sunny and pleasant Friday afternoon ahead
- Showers and storm chances return for the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny after the fog clears. Less humid and pleasant.
High: 83°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of a few showers.
Low: 66°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe.
High: 84°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
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