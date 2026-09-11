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KSHB 41 Weather | Foggy this morning with a sunny and pleasant afternoon ahead

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the area until 10AM
  • A sunny and pleasant Friday afternoon ahead
  • Showers and storm chances return for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny after the fog clears. Less humid and pleasant.
High: 83°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of a few showers.
Low: 66°
Wind: SE 5 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe.
High: 84°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

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