Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Frigid Saturday, A warm front Sunday

Highs today will be in the mid teens.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A sunny but frigid Saturday
  • Chance to see flurries or very light snow tonight as a warm front approaches
  • A warm front moves through Sunday leading to a warmer week ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Sunshine throughout the day. Winds will thankfully be light.
High: 19°
Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance to see flurries and a few areas of very light snow.
7 PM: 13°
Midnight: 16°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of flurries early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny and warmer.
7 AM: 20°
High: 38°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo