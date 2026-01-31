KSHB 41 Weather | Frigid Saturday, A warm front Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A sunny but frigid Saturday
- Chance to see flurries or very light snow tonight as a warm front approaches
- A warm front moves through Sunday leading to a warmer week ahead
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Sunshine throughout the day. Winds will thankfully be light.
High: 19°
Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance to see flurries and a few areas of very light snow.
7 PM: 13°
Midnight: 16°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of flurries early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny and warmer.
7 AM: 20°
High: 38°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
