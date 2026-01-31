KSHB 41 Weather | Frigid Saturday, A warm front Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



A sunny but frigid Saturday

Chance to see flurries or very light snow tonight as a warm front approaches

A warm front moves through Sunday leading to a warmer week ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Sunshine throughout the day. Winds will thankfully be light.

High: 19°

Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance to see flurries and a few areas of very light snow.

7 PM: 13°

Midnight: 16°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of flurries early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny and warmer.

7 AM: 20°

High: 38°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

