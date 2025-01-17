KSHB 41 Weather | From 50 today to frigid this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The warm January weather continues for another afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°
- Temperatures drop nearly 30° by gameday Saturday, as wind chills fall to the single digits
- The bitter blast stays with us for 4 days; The coldest air is Monday and Tuesday mornings
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon while temperatures warm up beautifully. Enjoy this great January day!
High: 49°
Wind: SW shifting to NW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and turning much colder.
Low: 20°
Wind: N 15-25 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny as temperatures stay frigid all day. Layer up & bring blankets to the Chiefs game!
High: 22° Wind Chill: 5 - 8°
Wind: N 10-25 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and staying bitter!
Low: 8° High: 14° Wind Chill: -5 - 0°
Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.