KSHB 41 Weather | From 50 today to frigid this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



The warm January weather continues for another afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°

Temperatures drop nearly 30° by gameday Saturday, as wind chills fall to the single digits

The bitter blast stays with us for 4 days; The coldest air is Monday and Tuesday mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon while temperatures warm up beautifully. Enjoy this great January day!

High: 49°

Wind: SW shifting to NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and turning much colder.

Low: 20°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny as temperatures stay frigid all day. Layer up & bring blankets to the Chiefs game!

High: 22° Wind Chill: 5 - 8°

Wind: N 10-25 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and staying bitter!

Low: 8° High: 14° Wind Chill: -5 - 0°

Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

