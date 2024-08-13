KSHB 41 Weather | Grab raincoats & umbrellas for the first day of school

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain and thunderstorms roll in after 7 a.m. and stick around through 2-4 p.m.

The heat and humidity increase Wednesday, feeling like 100-105°

Thunderstorms redevelop tonight and early Wednesday for western and central Missouri. Strong to severe storms possible in the evening for northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Grab the raincoat and umbrella if heading back to school! Rain and thunderstorms will approach from the west and could bring periods of heavy rain this morning and afternoon. Drying out for the evening commute.

High: 74°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with more thunderstorms forming over central and western Missouri. The heaviest rain will miss KC to the north and east.

Low: 70°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Rain and storms move across central Missouri during the morning. A hot and very humid afternoon with heat index values over 100°. There's a chance for strong to severe storms redeveloping over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas in the evening hours. All severe hazards are possible.

High: 90° Heat Index: 102°

Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph

