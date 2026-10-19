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KSHB 41 Weather | Gradually warming up this week

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds increase Monday
  • Steadily getting warmer through the week
  • Staying dry over the next few days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Some clearing in the evening.
High: 68°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and calm.
Low: 46°
Wind: E 5 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and warm.
High: 72°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City