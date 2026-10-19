KSHB 41 Weather | Gradually warming up this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Clouds increase Monday

Steadily getting warmer through the week

Staying dry over the next few days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Some clearing in the evening.

High: 68°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and calm.

Low: 46°

Wind: E 5 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and warm.

High: 72°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

