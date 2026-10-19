KSHB 41 Weather | Gradually warming up this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds increase Monday
- Steadily getting warmer through the week
- Staying dry over the next few days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Some clearing in the evening.
High: 68°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and calm.
Low: 46°
Wind: E 5 mph
Tuesday: Sunny and warm.
High: 72°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
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