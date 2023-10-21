KSHB 41 Weather | Great fall weather this weekend, changes next week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and 70s Saturday
- A few more clouds on Sunday, but still nice
- Chance of showers, perhaps a thunderstorm Sunday night, after the game
- Several chances of rain and thunderstorms next week, we need it
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Super Saturday! Mostly sunny and a few degrees cooler as weak cold front moves through.
High: 74°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
This Evening: Clear and calm.
Temperatures drop to the 50S
Wind: N to NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 45°
Wind: NE to E 5-10 mph
Chiefs Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm Sunday night, most likely after the game.
High: 68°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
Monday: Chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm then partly cloudy, windy and much warmer.
Low: 58° High: 81°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
