KSHB 41 Weather | Great fall weather this weekend, changes next week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine and 70s Saturday

A few more clouds on Sunday, but still nice

Chance of showers, perhaps a thunderstorm Sunday night, after the game

Several chances of rain and thunderstorms next week, we need it

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Super Saturday! Mostly sunny and a few degrees cooler as weak cold front moves through.

High: 74°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Clear and calm.

Temperatures drop to the 50S

Wind: N to NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool.

Low: 45°

Wind: NE to E 5-10 mph

Chiefs Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm Sunday night, most likely after the game.

High: 68°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Monday: Chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm then partly cloudy, windy and much warmer.

Low: 58° High: 81°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

