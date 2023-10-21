Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Great fall weather this weekend, changes next week

Highs today will be in the 70s, dropping to the 60s Sunday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and 70s Saturday
  • A few more clouds on Sunday, but still nice
  • Chance of showers, perhaps a thunderstorm Sunday night, after the game
  • Several chances of rain and thunderstorms next week, we need it

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Super Saturday! Mostly sunny and a few degrees cooler as weak cold front moves through.

High: 74°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Clear and calm.
Temperatures drop to the 50S

Wind: N to NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 45°

Wind: NE to E 5-10 mph

Chiefs Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm Sunday night, most likely after the game.

High: 68°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Monday: Chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm then partly cloudy, windy and much warmer.
Low: 58° High: 81°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

