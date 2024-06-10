KSHB 41 Weather | Great June weather today, then a Warming Trend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Comfortable Monday and Tuesday, becoming hot and very humid Wednesday and Thursday

2-3 chances of thunderstorms between Thursday night and Sunday, next weekend

The heat and humidity continue the following week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny with continued low humidity.

High: 80°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Near Perfect!

Temperatures drop to around 70°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm, and comfortable.

Low: 59°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer and more humid.

High: 85°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm with increasing humidity. There will be a bit of a breeze to help.

Low: 66° High: 89°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

