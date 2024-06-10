KSHB 41 Weather | Great June weather today, then a Warming Trend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Comfortable Monday and Tuesday, becoming hot and very humid Wednesday and Thursday
- 2-3 chances of thunderstorms between Thursday night and Sunday, next weekend
- The heat and humidity continue the following week
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Monday: Mostly sunny with continued low humidity.
High: 80°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Near Perfect!
Temperatures drop to around 70°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm, and comfortable.
Low: 59°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer and more humid.
High: 85°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm with increasing humidity. There will be a bit of a breeze to help.
Low: 66° High: 89°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.