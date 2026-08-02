KSHB 41 Weather | Great Sunday Summer weather!

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Super Sunday summer weather! Nice summer weather through Tuesday, warming up some Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday-Friday
Sunday: A mostly sunny day and warmer with less wind.
Sunday night: Clear, calm and comfortable.
Monday: Abundant sunshine and a bit warmer than Sunday.
Tuesday: More sun than clouds. Seasonably hot.
Get more updates from our weather team:View our interactive radar
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: A mostly sunny day and warmer with less wind.
High: 86°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear, calm and comfortable.
Low: 64°
Wind: N to SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Abundant sunshine and a bit warmer than Sunday.
High: 88°
Wind: S-SE 10 mph
Tuesday: More sun than clouds. Seasonably hot.
Low: 66°
High: 90°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
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