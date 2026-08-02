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KSHB 41 Weather | Great Sunday Summer weather!

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Sunday Morning Weather Forecast Update
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  • Super Sunday summer weather!
  • Nice summer weather through Tuesday, warming up some
  • Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday-Friday

    • KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

    Sunday: A mostly sunny day and warmer with less wind.
    High: 86°
    Wind: N 5-15 mph

    Sunday night: Clear, calm and comfortable.
    Low: 64°
    Wind: N to SE 5-10 mph

    Monday: Abundant sunshine and a bit warmer than Sunday.
    High: 88°
    Wind: S-SE 10 mph

    Tuesday: More sun than clouds. Seasonably hot.
    Low: 66°
    High: 90°
    Wind: S 10-20 mph

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