KSHB 41 Weather | Great Sunday Summer weather!

Super Sunday summer weather!

Nice summer weather through Tuesday, warming up some

Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A mostly sunny day and warmer with less wind.

High: 86°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Clear, calm and comfortable.

Low: 64°

Wind: N to SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Abundant sunshine and a bit warmer than Sunday.

High: 88°

Wind: S-SE 10 mph

Tuesday: More sun than clouds. Seasonably hot.

Low: 66°

High: 90°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

