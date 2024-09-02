KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather continues through Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather for Labor Day, a little cooler with high clouds

Keeping an eye on rain chances around the Chiefs game

Highs mostly in the 70s and 80s for the next 10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Labor Day: Great weather with some high clouds that the sun can shine through.

High 78°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening with high clouds around.

Temperatures drop to the 65°-70°

Wind: E-N5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and refreshing.

Low: 58°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Morning high clouds move away leading to abundant afternoon sunshine.

High 79°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer with slightly more humidity.

Low: 57° High 82°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

