KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather continues through Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather for Labor Day, a little cooler with high clouds
- Keeping an eye on rain chances around the Chiefs game
- Highs mostly in the 70s and 80s for the next 10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Labor Day: Great weather with some high clouds that the sun can shine through.
High 78°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
This Evening: A nice evening with high clouds around.
Temperatures drop to the 65°-70°
Wind: E-N5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and refreshing.
Low: 58°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Morning high clouds move away leading to abundant afternoon sunshine.
High 79°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer with slightly more humidity.
Low: 57° High 82°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
