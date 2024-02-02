KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather continues to wrap up the week before rain increases this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy, breezy and still very nice with highs in the 60s this afternoon

Best chance for rain Saturday and Sunday

Sky clears from east to west late afternoon Sunday

Another run near 60° next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer than average. A slight wind direction adjustment will shave a couple degrees from our high.

High: 61°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and staying comfortable overnight even as the wind picks up.

Low: 47°

Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Cloudy skies and staying comfortable for February! Rain increases from the southwest through the afternoon, turning more widespread and heavy overnight. Rainfall totals of .50"-.75" near KC with higher amounts of 1-1.5" southwest.

High: 59°

Wind: E-SE 15-25 Gusts to 30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

