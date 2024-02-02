KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather continues to wrap up the week before rain increases this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy, breezy and still very nice with highs in the 60s this afternoon
- Best chance for rain Saturday and Sunday
- Sky clears from east to west late afternoon Sunday
- Another run near 60° next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Partly sunny and warmer than average. A slight wind direction adjustment will shave a couple degrees from our high.
High: 61°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and staying comfortable overnight even as the wind picks up.
Low: 47°
Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph
Saturday: Cloudy skies and staying comfortable for February! Rain increases from the southwest through the afternoon, turning more widespread and heavy overnight. Rainfall totals of .50"-.75" near KC with higher amounts of 1-1.5" southwest.
High: 59°
Wind: E-SE 15-25 Gusts to 30 mph
