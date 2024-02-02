Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather continues to wrap up the week before rain increases this weekend

Rain builds in Saturday afternoon and clears Sunday afternoon
and last updated 2024-02-02 06:48:33-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy, breezy and still very nice with highs in the 60s this afternoon
  • Best chance for rain Saturday and Sunday
  • Sky clears from east to west late afternoon Sunday
  • Another run near 60° next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer than average. A slight wind direction adjustment will shave a couple degrees from our high.
High: 61°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and staying comfortable overnight even as the wind picks up.
Low: 47°

Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Cloudy skies and staying comfortable for February! Rain increases from the southwest through the afternoon, turning more widespread and heavy overnight. Rainfall totals of .50"-.75" near KC with higher amounts of 1-1.5" southwest.
High: 59°
Wind: E-SE 15-25 Gusts to 30 mph

