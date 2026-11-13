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KSHB 41 Weather | Hard Freeze to start the weekend

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly sunny, chilly Friday
  • Hard freeze Saturday morning
  • Temperatures rebound next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning freeze. Then mostly sunny and chilly.
High: 45°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear. A hard freeze late. Subfreezing temperatures.
Low: 26°
Wind: N 5 mph

Saturday: Morning hard freeze. Then mostly sunny and chilly.
High: 47°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City