KSHB 41 Weather | Hard Freeze to start the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Mostly sunny, chilly Friday

Hard freeze Saturday morning

Temperatures rebound next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning freeze. Then mostly sunny and chilly.

High: 45°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear. A hard freeze late. Subfreezing temperatures.

Low: 26°

Wind: N 5 mph

Saturday: Morning hard freeze. Then mostly sunny and chilly.

High: 47°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

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