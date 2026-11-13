KSHB 41 Weather | Hard Freeze to start the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
—
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly sunny, chilly Friday
- Hard freeze Saturday morning
- Temperatures rebound next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Morning freeze. Then mostly sunny and chilly.
High: 45°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear. A hard freeze late. Subfreezing temperatures.
Low: 26°
Wind: N 5 mph
Saturday: Morning hard freeze. Then mostly sunny and chilly.
High: 47°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar