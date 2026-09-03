KSHB 41 Weather | Heat Advisory in effect through Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat Advisory until Saturday evening

No heat relief any time soon

Slim to no rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Heat Advisory continues. Mostly sunny and hot.

High: 97°

Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear, calm, and warm.

Low: 77°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Ample sunshine with well above normal temperatures.

High: 96°

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

