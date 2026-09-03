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KSHB 41 Weather | Heat Advisory in effect through Saturday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Wednesday night forecast
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat Advisory until Saturday evening
  • No heat relief any time soon
  • Slim to no rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Heat Advisory continues. Mostly sunny and hot.
High: 97°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear, calm, and warm.
Low: 77°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Ample sunshine with well above normal temperatures.
High: 96°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

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