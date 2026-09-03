KSHB 41 Weather | Heat Advisory in effect through Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat Advisory until Saturday evening
- No heat relief any time soon
- Slim to no rain chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Heat Advisory continues. Mostly sunny and hot.
High: 97°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear, calm, and warm.
Low: 77°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Ample sunshine with well above normal temperatures.
High: 96°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
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